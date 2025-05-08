HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Varun Chakaravarthy fined for code of conduct breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
May 08, 2025 10:49 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy gestures towards Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brewis after dismissing him for 52 during the IPL match in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy gestures towards Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brewis after dismissing him for 52 during the IPL match in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK, who are out of the play-offs race, defeated the home team by two wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday to also effectively end Ajinkya Rahane's side's hopes of making the top four.

 

"Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," according to a statement from the IPL, without specifying the incident.

Article 2.5 pertains to any "language, action or gesture used by a player and directed towards a batter upon his dismissal, which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter".

Chakravarthy, who bagged two wickets, gestured to Dewald Brewis to leave the field after dismissing him for 52.

The South African's half-century played a vital role on CSK winning the contest.

KKR will play their remaining two league matches, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 10 and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17, away from home.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
