IPL Trades: Who Gained Big And Who Lost Crores?

As the IPL trading window heats up, major player transfers like Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals are reshaping team dynamics ahead of the December 16 mini-auction.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants at a reduced price of Rs 15 crore, down from his previous Rs 27 crore fee. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points The IPL trading window remains open until a week before the December 16 mini-auction in Goa, with retention lists published post-November 16.

Hardik Pandya moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, a significant increase from his previous retention fee at MI.

Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals from LSG for Rs 15 crore, a notable reduction from his record auction price of Rs 27 crore.

Other strategic trades include T Natarajan's move to SRH and a complex double switch between CSK and SRH involving Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards, Khaleel Ahmed, and Nathan Ellis.

The IPL trading window remains open till a week before the IPL mini auction slated on December 16 in Goa, while the retentions list will be published post November 16.

High Profile IPL Player Trades

1. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings) Rs 18 crore (last price Rs 16.35 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS to MI): Rs 18 crore (static)

Arguably the most high profile trade-deal of this IPL season. While Arshdeep's trade fee remained Rs 18 crore, Pandya saw a Rs 1.65 crore increase from his 16.35 crore retention fee at MI.

2. Rishabh Pant (LSG to DC) Rs 15 crore (Last price Rs 27 crore)

Kuldeep Yadav (DC to LSG) Rs 13.25 crore (static)

Rishabh Pant is still the record earner at the auction when LSG swooped him for Rs 27 crore, but after two poor seasons, he is back to Delhi at a reduced price, with a sharp drop of Rs 12 crore.

While it has been a bargain deal for DC to get back one of their original stars, LSG also did well to get an experienced wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav for his original retention price of Rs 13.25 crore.

Other Significant IPL Trades

3. T Natarajan (DC to SRH) Rs 5 crore (Last price Rs 10.75 crore)

Zeeshan Ansari (SRH to DC) Rs 40 lakh (Static)

An interesting low profile trade-off where once an IPL sensation, T Natarajan, saw a marked dip in his trade fee as SRH got him Rs 5 crore in a very lucrative deal. Natarajan was bought from auction by DC at Rs 10.75 crore but injuries diminished his productivity.

Ansari's deal was a straight forward one for DC, as they needed a wrist spinner with Kuldeep going to LSG. Last year, Ansari wasn't needed much at Uppal and hence his trade off price remained what his auction base price was, at Rs 40 lakh.

Intriguing Double Switch Trade

4. Liam Livingstone (SRH to CSK) Rs 6 crore (Last price Rs 13 crore)

Jack Edwards (SRH to CSK) Rs 3 crore (Static)

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK to SRH) Rs 4.8 crore (Static)

Nathan Ellis (CSK to SRH) Rs 2 crore (Static)

Possibly the most intriguing double trade-off carried out between CSK and SRH, where the 'Orange Army' and the 'Yellow Brigade' seemed to have hedged their bets on some mid-level performers.

Livingstone was not able to make it among the four foreigners in the playing eleven at Uppal and featured in only two games after being bought for a whopping Rs 13 crore.

Hence, he was traded at a price which was Rs 7 crore less than what SRH paid to buy him during last auction. How useful Livingstone would be on a slowish Chepauk track is a matter of conjecture.

In case of Edwards, he is still an unknown entity when it comes to IPL and hence it will be a wait-and-watch thing.

For Ahmed, playing seven games at the Uppal featherbed could be a dampener for his confidence.

As far as Ellis is concerned, it is understandable that the head coach Daniel Vettori is keeping a reserve option ready in case Pat Cummins decides to give IPL a miss, since 2027 edition is sandwiched between the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Ashes.