Mohammed Shami makes a significant move to Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League 2027 season, impacting team dynamics and future IPL strategies.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami joins Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was traded to Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League 2027 season on Tuesday.

Shami will move to RR for Rs 8 crore, having previously been traded to LSG last year for Rs 10 crore.

The IPL confirmed that Shami will represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Left-arm spinner M Siddharth will also join Rajasthan Royals from LSG for Rs 75 lakh.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants from RR for Rs 2.4 crore, marking his third IPL franchise.

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami will play for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2027 season after he was traded from Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Shami's Move And Impact

Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, will move to RR for Rs 8 crore. He was traded to LSG from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year for Rs 10 crore.

"Experienced right-arm pacer Mohd Shami will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)," the IPL said in a statement.

"After being acquired for INR 10 crore by LSG, Shami will now move to RR for a revised fee of INR 8 crore."

The 36-year-old Shami will further strengthen RR's bowling attack with his tremendous skillset and striking ability. The right-arm pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far.

Other Key Player Transfers

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner M Siddharth, known for his accuracy and control, will also move to RR from LSG for his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has also been traded to LSG from RR for his existing fee of Rs 2.4 crore. He has claimed 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career so far.

For the 28-year-old Curran, LSG will be his third franchise in the IPL, having had stints each at Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings previously.

Known for his variations and ability to deliver in pressure situations, Curran adds depth and versatility to the LSG squad.