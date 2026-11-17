Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been traded to Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore, marking a strategic move for the upcoming Indian Premier League season and bringing an experienced pacer to his home state team.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel has joined Gujarat Titans after being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore. P hotograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Seam bowler Harshal Patel was on Tuesday traded to Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore.

Patel, a two-time Purple Cap winner, brings considerable experience, having played 124 matches and claimed 151 wickets since his IPL debut in 2012.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2024 editions of the tournament.

The move to GT will take Harshal, who turns 36 later this month, to his home state, as he was born in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans had previously shown interest in signing Harshal at the 2024 and 2025 mega auctions.

Seam bowler Harshal Patel was on Tuesday traded to Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore ahead of next year's Indian Premier League season.

The 35-year-old Harshal was bought by SRH for Rs 8 crore in the 2025 mega auction.

"Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad," the IPL said in a statement.

"Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore."

Harshal Patel's IPL Journey And Performance

Known for his variations and tactical nous, the wily pacer brings considerable experience, having played 124 matches and claimed 151 wickets across four franchises since making his IPL debut in 2012.

A consistent performer over the years, the seasoned campaigner was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2024 editions of the tournament, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings respectively.

He had a productive first season with SRH, taking 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80 in IPL 2025.

However, his opportunities dried up in IPL 2026 as the franchise preferred uncapped Indian pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

Harshal featured in just five matches in IPL 2026 and went wicket-less, conceding 10.82 runs per over.

Gujarat Titans' Long-Standing Interest

The move to GT will also take Harshal, who turns 36 later this month, to his home state. Born in Ahmedabad, he shifted to Gujarat a few years ago to pursue domestic cricket.

Gujarat Titans had shown interest in signing Harshal at previous auctions. They pulled out at Rs 10.5 crore during the 2024 auction before Punjab Kings secured him for Rs 11.75 crore. GT also bid for him at the 2025 mega auction, withdrawing at Rs 6.5 crore.

The trade is part of an active pre-auction window ahead of the November 17 retention deadline, with SRH emerging as one of the busiest franchises.