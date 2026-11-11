IPL to have 12 teams in 2028? BCCI clears the air

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has firmly stated that there are no immediate plans to expand the Indian Premier League to 12 teams, clarifying the Board's focus remains on the upcoming IPL 2027 and dismissing widespread speculation.

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has ruled out IPL expansion to 12 teams for now, saying the Board is focused on the 2027 season. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has ruled out an immediate expansion of the IPL from 10 to 12 teams.

The idea of IPL becoming a 12-team affair by 2028 has not been discussed formally or informally.

The Board's current focus is on the IPL of 2027, which will be the 20th edition.

No decision has been taken regarding an increase in the team purse from Rs 125 crore to Rs 150 crore before the 2027 mega auction.

The next auction is scheduled for December 16, marking the last year of the current cycle.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has ruled out an immediate expansion of the IPL from 10 to 12 teams, insisting that the idea has not even been "informally" discussed within the Board.

No Immediate IPL Expansion Plans

While there is a lot of interest around IPL in the global cricket market, Saikia said that there is "no scope" for an expansion as of now.

"We have neither discussed formally nor informally the possibility of the IPL becoming a 12-team affair in 2028. It is not in our scope at this stage," Saikia told PTI during an interaction.

"We are concerned about the IPL of 2027, which is going to be the 20th edition of the IPL. So it will be a big affair. We are concerned about that and we are not considering anything beyond that," Saikia told PTI.

"Whatever news is circulating in the media, I think these are all speculative reports from some fertile minds. I have no comments to offer regarding those. There is no sanctity to those reports," he clarified.

IPL Auction And Future Focus

He also said that no call has been taken on the increase of team purse from Rs 125 crore to Rs 150 crore before the 2027 mega auction.

"There is nothing of that sort regarding an increase in the salary purse. The mega auction will be sometime next year. This time it will not be a mega auction. Our auction is going to take place on December 16, which will be the last year of the cycle. Thereafter, we will take a call," he said.

Saikia declined to react to Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Juhi Chawla's recent comment on 'X', proposing a January window for IPL instead of the current April-May slot.

"We are concerned about hosting the 2027 IPL, which is going to start in March 2027. That's all," he concluded.