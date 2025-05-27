IPL to celebrate success of Operation Sindoor

Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary Devajit Saikia said that an invitation has been extended to chiefs of all three Armed forces, top-ranked officers and soldiers for the IPL 2025 final scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.



IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which also involved the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.



The move by the BCCI is aimed at celebrating the success of the operation.



"We have extended an invitation to all Indian Armed Forces chiefs (General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of Air Staff), top-ranked

officers and soldiers for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor," Saikia told ANI.Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.



India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, after which the IPL resumed on May 17.