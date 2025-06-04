IPL title triumph five levels below Test cricket, says Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after RCB won their maiden IPL title. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli could not hold back his tears after winning the IPL for the first time in 18 attempts but the Test cricket devotee in him didn't lose the perspective that the format played in whites played with a red ball still ranks five notches above the T20 version of the game.



Having announced his retirement from Test cricket last month, Kohli was ecstatic but said nothing is more satisfying than excelling in the traditional format.



"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I have had in my career.



"But it still marks five levels under Test cricket.

That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket," Kohli told JioHotstar after the six-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.For him, the youngsters need to respect Test cricket.

"So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, 'well done, you played the game really well'.



"So if you want to earn respect in World cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it," added Kohli, who has been the biggest promoter of Test cricket over the past 10 years.