IPL: Franchises seek clear rules on foreign player availability

IPL teams are urging the BCCI and international cricket boards to improve coordination and clarity regarding the availability of foreign players, ensuring franchises can plan effectively and fans can see marquee players in action.

IMAGE: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc featured in only five games for Delhi Capitals after being ruled out of early IPL 2026 matches due to workload management. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points IPL teams are seeking greater clarity on the availability of foreign players throughout the tournament.

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman highlights the challenges faced by franchises due to international cricket schedules.

The BCCI currently has a two-year ban for foreign players who withdraw from the IPL after being auctioned, with exceptions for injuries.

Franchises emphasise the need for collaboration between the BCCI, international boards, and players to align schedules.

Delhi Capitals coach expressed frustration over the limited availability of key players like Mitchell Starc.

Calling foreign players' availability in the IPL a sensitive issue, Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman observed that BCCI, foreign boards and other stakeholders can do better to ensure that overseas players are available through the world's biggest T20 league's duration.

The BCCI has a two-year ban in place for foreign players who pull out of the IPL after being bought in the auction with an exception made for injured cricketers.

Challenges of Foreign Player Participation in IPL

Yet, foreign player availability, especially of star players, remains an issue. For example, Mitchell Starc was only cleared by Cricket Australia for the second half of this season's tournament and by that time Delhi Capitals' fate in the tournament was more or less sealed.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood too were not available for their respective IPL teams from day one of the tournament due to niggles.

Speaking to PTI, Burman spoke his mind on the touchy topic.

"It is a sensitive issue because international cricket calendars are extremely crowded, and players also have commitments to their national boards. But ideally, when a player commits to a franchise, there should be as much clarity as possible around availability.

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Franchise Perspective on Player Availability

"From a franchise perspective, planning becomes difficult when key players are unavailable for significant portions of the tournament despite being major auction investments.

"Fans also expect to see marquee players from the start of the season. At the same time, solutions have to come through collaboration rather than confrontation. The BCCI, franchises, players and international boards all need to align schedules better and create clearer commitments," said Burman, who owns 48 percent share of the Punjab franchise.

Coaches Express Frustration

When asked earlier this month, Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani had expressed his frustration on player availability especially when that team member is a trump card like Starc.

"Ideally, I would want my players to be available to me from day one. But if there are certain things decided by associations and governing bodies, there's very little that we can do," he had said.

"Because if Cricket Australia does not release him, which was also the case with Hazlewood, also the case with Pat Cummins, there's little a coach or any franchise can do about that. Hopefully, we have a solution to it in the future," said Badani.