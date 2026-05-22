Bihar Government Considers Proposal For IPL Team

Bihar is considering forming its own IPL team, potentially providing a platform for local cricketers and boosting the state's sporting profile.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made global headlines as the youngest player to earn an IPL contract, hails from Samastipur in Bihar. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Bihar government is considering a proposal to establish its own IPL team.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary supports the idea of a Bihar IPL team.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal advocates for a Bihar IPL team to provide opportunities for the state's youth.

Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh believes Bihar is ready to host IPL matches.

The Bihar government aims to provide a platform for local players to showcase their talent in cricket.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said the state would take a "positive decision" on the proposal to form its own IPL team.

Choudhary made the remark on his X handle while responding to a social media post by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who hails from Bihar.

In his post, Agarwal said, "Don't you think Bihar deserves a team of its own, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders? The soil of Bihar, after all, has given the country many exceptional cricketers."

He stated it is his dream and endeavour to ensure that the youth of Bihar get opportunities to excel in every field.

"I'm fully confident that if our children get the right inspiration and facilities, the team emerging from Bihar will become the best in the world," Agarwal added.

He pledged "unconditional support" to advance Bihar's cricket team and its players because "the time has come for the talent of our soil to shine on the field."

Five players from Bihar, including the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, are representing different IPL teams in the ongoing season. Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise from the small village of Motipur in the Samastipur district to the international stage has completely transformed the cricketing landscape in Bihar, sparking government initiatives to build world-class infrastructure.

• Kiran More sees shades of Sachin in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Government Support for Bihar IPL Team

Replying to his post, Choudhary said, "I completely agree with you. For the cricketing 'emotion' of Bihar, the government is working on a 'mission' mode with a clear 'vision'. With your cooperation, a positive decision will certainly be taken regarding Bihar's IPL cricket team."

Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, too, expressed support for the idea of building Bihar's IPL team.

"All of us want Bihar's players to get a proper platform and a rightful place where, through good performances, they can boost Bihar's repute. At this juncture, this tweet by Anil Agarwal ji is certainly welcome. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ji has also supported it," she told PTI Videos.

Bihar's Readiness to Host IPL Matches

Singh said that the sports department will make the best possible efforts to "turn this idea into a reality" as soon as possible.

The sports minister also expressed confidence in the state's readiness to host IPL matches.

"The infrastructure is ready. To utilise that infrastructure, we are working enthusiastically to prepare our players -- not just in cricket, but in other sports as well. Also, if we can host international competitions in rugby, hockey and other sports, then we can certainly host IPL matches as well," she said.