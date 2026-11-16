LSG ready to trade Shami for Curran as RR eye experienced Indian pacer

Mohammed Shami could join Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2027 trade involving Sam Curran and spinner M Siddharth, strengthening both franchises' squad combinations.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has claimed 14 wickets during the Powerplay in the Indian Premier League since 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to move from LSG to RR in a trade involving England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2027.

Shami, who claimed 12 wickets in 13 matches during the 2026 season, could strengthen Rajasthan's pace attack and join forces with Jofra Archer.

Curran's arrival would provide LSG with an experienced all-rounder and potentially make him a contender for the franchise's vacant captaincy.

Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth is also expected to be released by LSG as part of the proposed trade.

Mohammed Shami could be heading for a fresh IPL challenge, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reportedly agreeing to trade the experienced pacer to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in exchange for England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of the 2027 season.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, LSG have also agreed to release Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth as part of the deal.

Shami Could Bolster Rajasthan Attack

Despite an underwhelming return of 12 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00 in the 2026 season, the 36-year-old Shami brought valuable experience and depth to LSG's pace attack.

He underlined his match-winning ability with figures of 2/9 in an economical spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shami, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, has taken 14 Powerplay wickets at an economy rate of 8.76 since 2024.

A move to Rajasthan could see him partner Jofra Archer, the franchise's leading strike bowler over the last couple of seasons.

Curran Offers LSG an All-Round Package

Curran, meanwhile, would be set for his third IPL franchise, having previously represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in two stints each. The England all-rounder missed the 2026 season due to injury.

His arrival would give LSG greater flexibility with both bat and ball, offering an additional batting option and a bowling resource across different phases of an innings.

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England Star Could Enter Captaincy Race

Curran could also emerge as a contender for LSG's vacant captaincy position.

The role has been open since Rishabh Pant stepped down and subsequently moved to Delhi Capitals in a trade after the 2026 season.

Other overseas names who could be considered for the leadership role include Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Inglis.

Siddharth's Release Adds Another Dimension

The proposed deal also involves Siddharth, whose release would make him available for another franchise.

The left-arm spinner recently won the Tamil Nadu Premier League with VIDA Kovai Kings and is currently part of Tamil Nadu's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.