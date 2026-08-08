IPL Stays in Australia's Plans, But Workload Comes First

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald outlines how the Indian Premier League can fit into the national team's packed international schedule, stressing the critical importance of workload management for key Test players, especially fast bowlers, amidst upcoming major series.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc at an Australia nets session on Friday, ahead of their two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday, August 13. Photograph: Aus Men Cricket/Facebook

Key Points Australian coach Andrew McDonald believes the IPL can be integrated into the national team's busy international schedule.

Workload management, particularly for fast bowlers, is crucial given Australia's upcoming 20 Tests and 14 white-ball matches.

The IPL is seen as beneficial for player development and performance in T20 cricket.

Decisions on player participation will be made on a case-by-case basis, considering fitness and mental load.

Australia prioritises major international commitments like the World Test Championship and Ashes.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has said the IPL can "fit" into his team's hectic international schedule, but the demands on his Test stars mean they will have to "balance it out" with workload management, particularly for the fast bowlers.

Beginning with a two-Test home series against Bangladesh on Thursday, Australia are set to play 20 Tests and 14 white-ball matches across next 12 months, with the 2027 IPL window expected to fall between a five-Test tour of India and the World Test Championship final, before the Ashes in England.

The IPL's Role In Player Management

"I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time and what does that look like," McDonald told Cricinfo. "I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out."

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Travis Head are currently on IPL lists, while Josh Inglis is also part of the Lucknow Super Giants. Australia's experience in 2023, when Cummins, Starc and Head skipped the IPL before playing key roles in the WTC final and Ashes, could influence decisions this time around.

Prioritising Fast Bowler Fitness

McDonald stressed that managing Australia's fast bowlers will be a priority, with the team aiming to preserve their fitness through a gruelling run of Test cricket. "I know that people say, country versus franchise and all that, but the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about," McDonald said.

"What I will say about our players is they make good decisions across the journey, and that's underpinned by discussions with the medical team and coaches. They want to play for Australia. There's an Ashes on the back of that. "Hopefully, a World Test Championship final and into a World Cup. There's a lot of important priority cricket for Australia in that period. So we're going to have to make some decisions."

Flexible Approach To IPL Participation

For McDonald, the IPL remains an option rather than a commitment, with Australia prepared to assess each player's workload and form before deciding.

"The starting point is that you can do it all, and I think if you start from that point, then you can make decisions according to that," McDonald said.

"Whereas if you're just defeatist and say, 'well, that doesn't fit', how do we know where Pat Cummins is going to be, come the fourth Test against New Zealand? How do we know where Mitchell Starc is going to be at the end of South Africa? We don't know. So, you gather all that information as you go across it.

"You make decisions from Test match to Test match, and the IPL will be a decision once again at the back end of the India (Test series).

"Will the quicks bowl much in India, for example? Where will Travis Head be at in terms of his mental load from being on tour for that period of time? The starting point, and this isn't to keep people happy; the starting point is that the IPL can fit, and if it doesn't fit, then you know these players, along with the management, have been willing to make those decisions," he added.