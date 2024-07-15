Aus call up IPL star Fraser-McGurk for England tour

News
IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk was among the leading run-getters for Delhi Capitals at the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: Jake Fraser-McGurk/Instagram

Jake Fraser-McGurk will bid to fill the vacuum left by David Warner at the top of Australia's batting order after being confirmed in the white-ball squads for the tour of Britain in September.

Warner bowed out of international cricket with Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup, and the hard-hitting Fraser-McGurk has been seen as his natural successor following his sensational Indian Premier League campaign.

 

Uncapped in T20Is, Fraser-McGurk was included in Australia's World Cup squad as a reserve player but never got a chance to shine on the global stage.

The 22-year-old was named in both Australia's T20 and ODI squads on Monday for the tour which starts September 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The tour then heads south for another three T20s and five ODIs against England.

Mitchell Marsh will captain both the white-ball squads, with pace bowler Pat Cummins sitting out the tour to rest for the five-test India series over the home summer.

Uncapped Western Australian Cooper Connolly, a 20-year-old batsman, has been called up for his first squad, while Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar have been omitted as selectors look to the future.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
