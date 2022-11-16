News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SRH will always be very special to me: Williamson

SRH will always be very special to me: Williamson

November 16, 2022 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

T20 World Cup winning captain Jos Buttler and several of his England team mates have been retained by their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises but Australia counterpart Aaron Finch and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were released.

About his release from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamson said that he was aware of the move a few days back and said he would love to keep playing in the league as it is a ‘special tournament’.

"Had real fun time and memories with Sunrisers Hyderabad," he added.

Williamson also took to social media to express his gratitude towards the Orange Army, his teammates, the franchise and the staff, saying the team and the city of Hyderabad will always be very special to him.

 

"To the franchise, my teammates, the staff and the always amazing #orangearmy - thank you for making it an enjoyable 8 years. This team and the city of Hyderabad will always be very special to me," Williamson wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mini-auction scheduled on December 23.

He made his IPL debut for the Orange Army in 2015 and led the franchise as well across multiple seasons. The batter had a forgettable season in IPL 2022 as he scored only 216 runs in 13 innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Remember November 15, Sachin?
Remember November 15, Sachin?
Pollard praised for going from player to coach for MI
Pollard praised for going from player to coach for MI
8th wonder to stay with us: CSK after retaining Jadeja
8th wonder to stay with us: CSK after retaining Jadeja
Hell Rains On Kyiv From The Skies
Hell Rains On Kyiv From The Skies
Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops
Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops
Tearful Mahesh Babu At Father's Funeral
Tearful Mahesh Babu At Father's Funeral
4 Things To Do When You Get Laid Off
4 Things To Do When You Get Laid Off

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Hardik is a superstar: Kane Williamson

Hardik is a superstar: Kane Williamson

Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment

Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances