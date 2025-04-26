HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vettori praises Mendis for all-round show against CSK

Source: PTI
April 26, 2025 12:27 IST

Kamindu Mendis

IMAGE: Kamindu Mendis excelled with bat and ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday, scoring an unbeaten 32 off 22 balls and taking one wicket for 26 runs in three overs. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori says that working around their batting line-up and getting the match-ups right with Kamindu Mendis in the mix served the team well against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Friday.

SRH ended their winless streak against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk after defeating the hosts by five wickets, scoring 155 for five in 18.4 overs in reply to 154.

Vettori admitted SRH haven’t done well on slow and tricky surfaces so far in this IPL which saw them lose to Mumbai Indians in an away game and two matches at home in Uppal.

 

"No, we haven't (done well on those pitches)," Vettori told the media after the match.

"We've encountered them away and we've encountered them at home, so it hasn't quite matched up with our expectations around the surfaces. But the onus is on us to adapt and understand what's required," he said.

Vettori said moving around their players was crucial for SRH against CSK as Mendis played a vital role with the bat and ball.

"That's why the likes of Kamindu came into the team. That's why there was the shuffle in the batting order, putting (Heinrich) Klaasen up, Nitish (Kumar Reddy) down, to give us a more balanced approach to a chase in particular.

"The initial plan was around left-right-hand combinations, and that's in a way to counter Noor (Ahmad) and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and how good they are through those middle stages.

"A lot of the logic was picking him (Mendis) for this ground. We knew what sort of surface we'd come up against and to have a batsman who can play all types of spin, be aggressive, and hit a multitude of shots, that was the starting point," he added.

Meanwhile, the former New Zealand spinner heaped rich praise on India and Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore, revealing that he was one player SRH wanted to have in their squad during the mega auction.

"I think (Ravindra) Jadeja has got a big future. I think he can really kick on," Vettori quipped when asked which left-arm spinner has impressed him in this IPL.

"I'm trying to think… (Mitchell) Santner has obviously been fantastic for Mumbai, Jaddu here, Harpreet Brar has got a few opportunities with Punjab (Kings).

"Sai Kishore has been the pick. He's been fantastic. He was a guy that we looked at very closely in the auction and wanted him in the team. He has all the attributes of a very good limited overs bowler.

"He's very brave. He has the ability to turn the ball, change his pace over and around the wicket. I think it sets up a template for other spinners to see how you can actually compete and succeed. He's done it on good batting wickets as well."

Vettori continued, "I know he came to Hyderabad and bowled exceptionally well. So, yeah, I think he's been incredibly impressive."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
