HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Keeper's No-ball: Right call by 4th Umpire?

Keeper's No-ball: Right call by 4th Umpire?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 18, 2025 03:11 IST

x

The third umpire ruled that Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were marginally in front of the stumps when Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton hit spinner Zeeshan Ansari in the IPL match in Mumbai on Thursday.

IMAGE: The third umpire ruled that Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were marginally in front of the stumps when Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton played spinner Zeeshan Ansari in the IPL match in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Zeeshan Ansari was denied a wicket in bizarre circumstances in Thursday's Indian Premier League match against the Mumbai Indians because of a no ball that was all wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's doing.

With Mumbai chasing 163 to win, Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton was struggling to score off Indian spinner Ansari when the batter holed out to cover where Pat Cummins took a catch.

 

But the third umpire soon got involved and Rickelton was called back as replays showed Klaasen's gloves were marginally in front of the stumps when the ball was hit.

The laws of the game state: "The wicketkeeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker, or passes the wicket at the striker's end, or the striker attempts a run."

Ansari, who is playing in his debut IPL season, could do nothing more than give a wry smile as Rickelton received a second life and eventually scored 31.

He eventually finished with figures of 0-35 as Mumbai went on to win by four wickets.

Ansari's no-ball came a day after Mitchell Starc was also guilty of a rare back-foot no ball during the Super Over between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

The Australian bowler's back foot had touched the return crease, leading to the third umpire signalling a no ball.

The law states that the foot must land within the return crease and not touch it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Jacks shines as dominant MI hammer SRH
IPL PIX: Jacks shines as dominant MI hammer SRH
Head-ache? RCB sue Uber over 'demeaning' ad
Head-ache? RCB sue Uber over 'demeaning' ad
The 'ABCs' that make Sai Sudharsan a future superstar
The 'ABCs' that make Sai Sudharsan a future superstar
Who is the DC coach fined during Super Over drama?
Who is the DC coach fined during Super Over drama?
Dhoni vs Messi? Internet Can't Handle This Face-Off!
Dhoni vs Messi? Internet Can't Handle This Face-Off!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Recipes With The Big, Bold Flavours Of Bengal

webstory image 2

Samsung Debuts Glasses-Free 3D Displays

webstory image 3

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

VIDEOS

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with Rahul Gandhi0:58

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with...

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched2:03

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched

MEA slams Pak Army Chief for his 'jugular vein' remark on Kashmir1:12

MEA slams Pak Army Chief for his 'jugular vein' remark on...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD