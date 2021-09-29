Simarjeet replaces injured Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians squad

IMAGE: Delhi’s right arm medium fast bowler Simarjeet Singh has taken 37 First Class, 19 List A and 18 Twenty20 wickets. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians have added Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh to their squad for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season, as an injury replacement for young left-arm speedster Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was picked at the players' draft earlier this year by the defending champions.

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," read a media statement from the five-time IPL champions.

"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it added.

The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday to stay in the play-offs race.

The 23-year-old Simarjeet, who made his List A debut for Delhi in September 2018, was among the five net bowlers for India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July this year.

He made his First class debut in November 2018 and played his first T20 match for Delhi a year later.

Overall, he has represented Delhi in 10 First Class, 19 List A, and 15 T20 matches.

He has taken 37 First Class, 19 List A and 18 Twenty20 wickets.