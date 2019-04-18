IPL sidelights: Last metro to leave ITO at midnight

rediff.com

April 18, 2019 12:31 IST

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Metro has extended services by an hour the departure of the last train from ITO metro station till midnight to cater to the rush of cricket fans who will be travelling to Firoz Shah Kotla stadium to watch the IPL match on Thursday evening.

 

"For IPL T20 matches starting at 8 pm in Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi Metro is extending its last train timings from ITO metro station till midnight to facilitate cricket fans," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

"Tokens will be available 5 minutes prior to the last train timings," it added.

The last train from ITO metro station usually departs at 11pm.

Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians in their IPL match on Thursday.

