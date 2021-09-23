IPL: Shreyas Iyer reaches 4000 T20 runs while Saha crosses 2000

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer reached 4000 runs in IPL, meanwhile Wriddhiman Saha (left) crossed 2000 runs. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League encounter between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday saw two milestones being reached. While DC batsman Shreyas Iyer reached 4000 runs in T20 cricket, SRH wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha crossed 2000 runs in the IPL.

"We love you, 4000 Congratulations on the mega milestone, @ShreyasIyer15 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvSRH," DC wrote on Twitter.

"Our wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha crossed 2000 runs in the #IPL last night. #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL202," SRH posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Anrich Nortje's brilliant display with the ball was followed by a masterful knock by Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals crushed SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan played innings of 47 and 42 respectively to take Delhi Capitals home. DC captain Rishabh Pant also played a crucial quickfire knock of 35* off 21 balls.

For SRH, Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each. With this victory, Delhi moved to the top of the IPL points table, toppling Chennai Super Kings from the first spot. And the defeat meant SRH's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs is now almost dusted as they stay at bottom of the table with one win from eight games.