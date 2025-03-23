HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shardul Thakur set to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
March 23, 2025 06:41 IST

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur, who was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's mega auction, has 94 wickets and scored 307 runs in the IPL. Last season, he took five wickets in nine matches for CSK. Photograph: BCCI

India's experienced fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to join Lucknow Super Giants as replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, according to ESPNcricinfo.

 

Shardul, who went unsold during last year's mega auction, is currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam.

The Rishabh Pant-led side begins its campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Mohsin suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) on his right knee during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 31.

Earlier, he survived a career-threatening injury after IPL 2022 but went on to recover and participated in the last edition.

Shardul and Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Shivam Mavi have been training with LSG since the franchise started its preparatory camp in Lucknow.

Shardul enjoyed a fruitful run in India's domestic circuit, scoring over 400 runs and taking 34 wickets, at an average of 21.67, helping Mumbai storm into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

The LSG camp is plagued with injuries to its fast bowlers and Shardul's inclusion will offer them a much-needed boost.

Apart from Mohsin, the pace trio of Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are unavailable due to injuries and currently recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

As of now, there is no official update on the pace trio's return date.

Delhi tearaway Mayank Yadav is recovering from a lower-back stress injury while Akash is recovering from a stress injury in his lower back.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
