Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Burj Khalifa lights up for KKR vs MI clash

SEE: Burj Khalifa lights up for KKR vs MI clash

September 23, 2020 10:09 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dubai's tallest building, Burj Khalifa has lit up in the colours of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The world's tallest building showcased a breathtaking LED display and honoured KKR by lighting up in their colours (purple and gold).

"Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain-raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the Top with upwards arrow above. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight," KKR tweeted.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy KKR/Instagram
 

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Four-time champions Mumbai once again had an indifferent start when they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Saturday.

The defending champions will be keen to bounce back, while KKR would look for a perfect beginning as it will be a battle between big hitters on both sides on a sluggish Abu Dhabi track.

KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green. The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way.

AGENCIES
