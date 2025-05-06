Rahul on How Baby Evaarah Got Her Name

IMAGE: KL Rahul with his wife Athiya and daughter Evaraah. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Cricketer KL Rahul may be known for his calm demeanour at the crease, but when it came to naming his daughter, the process was anything but scripted.

At a recent event, the Delhi Capitals batter opened up about how he and wife Athiya Shetty arrived at the name Evaarah for their daughter, born in March 2025. As it turns out, the name wasn’t plucked from a baby book or a family tradition -- it was a serendipitous discovery.

“It was a name I just stumbled upon,” Rahul said with a smile.

“We did go through a few name books that friends sent over. Then I googled ‘Evaarah’ and looked up the meaning.”

What followed was a slow but sweet campaign to win over Athiya.

“I loved it from the moment I saw it,” he said.

“It took a little time to convince Athiya. But both our parents really liked it, and eventually, she came around too. Now she loves it.”

A name stumbled upon, a meaning that felt right, and a shared family sentiment -- Evaarah, much like the couple’s journey, feels personal and heartfelt.