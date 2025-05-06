HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rahul on How Baby Evaarah Got Her Name

Rahul on How Baby Evaarah Got Her Name

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 06, 2025 09:16 IST

x

KL Rahul with his wife Athiya and daughter Evaraah

IMAGE: KL Rahul with his wife Athiya and daughter Evaraah. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Cricketer KL Rahul may be known for his calm demeanour at the crease, but when it came to naming his daughter, the process was anything but scripted.

At a recent event, the Delhi Capitals batter opened up about how he and wife Athiya Shetty arrived at the name Evaarah for their daughter, born in March 2025. As it turns out, the name wasn’t plucked from a baby book or a family tradition -- it was a serendipitous discovery.

 

“It was a name I just stumbled upon,” Rahul said with a smile.

“We did go through a few name books that friends sent over. Then I googled ‘Evaarah’ and looked up the meaning.”

What followed was a slow but sweet campaign to win over Athiya.

“I loved it from the moment I saw it,” he said.

“It took a little time to convince Athiya. But both our parents really liked it, and eventually, she came around too. Now she loves it.”

A name stumbled upon, a meaning that felt right, and a shared family sentiment -- Evaarah, much like the couple’s journey, feels personal and heartfelt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Playing in Kolkata a homecoming of sorts for MSD
Playing in Kolkata a homecoming of sorts for MSD
Jos Buttler Overtakes Pooran As MVP
Jos Buttler Overtakes Pooran As MVP
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
Patience, power, stamina: Virtues for ODI challenge
Patience, power, stamina: Virtues for ODI challenge
SEE: Kohli Reveals Why He Quit India, RCB Captaincy
SEE: Kohli Reveals Why He Quit India, RCB Captaincy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

webstory image 2

10 Places To Go With Your Kids In Mumbai In The Hols

webstory image 3

Stuffed Karela: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Thrissur Pooram festival begins at Vadakkumnathan temple in Thrissur1:02

Thrissur Pooram festival begins at Vadakkumnathan temple...

LATEST VISUALS: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan1:25

LATEST VISUALS: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan

Dhanashree Verma went out for late night dinner in Mumbai1:03

Dhanashree Verma went out for late night dinner in Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD