Raghu Sharma replaces Vignesh Puthur at Mumbai Indians

Raghu Sharma replaces Vignesh Puthur at Mumbai Indians

May 01, 2025 14:22 IST

Raghu Sharma, a right-arm leg-break bowler, was part of the Mumbai Indians support bowling unit.

IMAGE: Raghu Sharma, a right-arm leg-break bowler, was part of the Mumbai Indians support bowling unit. Photograph: Mumbai Indians

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have roped in leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur for the remainder of the ongoing IPL season.

Kerala left-arm spinner Puthur has been ruled out due to bone stress reactions in both shins, the franchise said.

 

The 31-year-old Sharma, who was part of the Mumbai Indians support bowling unit, now joins the main squad.

A right-arm leg-break bowler, Sharma represented Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket.

In 11 first-class matches, he has taken 57 wickets, at an average of 19.59, including best figures of 7/56. He has also claimed 14 wickets in 9 List A games, and 3 wickets in 3 T20s.

Puthur, who impressed with six wickets in his maiden IPL season, including three on debut against Chennai Super Kings, will remain with the team to continue his recovery and rehabilitation under the guidance of Mumbai Indians' medical and strength and conditioning staff.

