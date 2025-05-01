Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate vs CSK

IMAGE: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer and hat-trick hero Yuzvendra Chahal share a light moment after victory over Chennai Kings in the IPL match in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during his team's victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Wednesday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season, under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 Lakh," read an IPL media advisory on Thursday.

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh scored fluent fifties after Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-offs race.