October 18, 2020 14:23 IST

Game 36 of IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Kings XI Punjab in the second game on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma celebrate a wicket in IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians is having a good season having won six out of eight games.

Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the table with 4 points, having won only two games from the eight the team has played.

