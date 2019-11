IPL players' auction in Kolkata on December 19

November 05, 2019 17:47 IST

IMAGE: The IPL trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The players' auction for the next season of Indian Premier League will be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

The T20 league is usually held in April-May every year and the players' auction will be conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.



"The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on December 19. It's a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru," an IPL Governing Council member said after the meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.



While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season.



Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.



Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance -- Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore.



This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.



Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:



Chennai Super Kings: Rs 3.2 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 7.7 crore

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 3.7 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 6.05 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 7.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 1.80 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 5.30 crore.