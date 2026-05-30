HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'Disappointing': Sangakkara questions Sam Curran's absence from IPL 2026

'Disappointing': Sangakkara questions Sam Curran's absence from IPL 2026

By Bharat Sharma
3 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 10:05 IST

Kumar Sangakkara is advocating for stricter BCCI policies regarding foreign player availability in the IPL, citing concerns over players like Sam Curran withdrawing due to injury only to return to play elsewhere.

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran, who withdrew from IPL 2026 citing a season-ending groin injury, is back in action for Surrey in the T20 Blast in UK. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kumar Sangakkara questioned Sam Curran's injury withdrawal from the IPL after seeing him play for Surrey.
  • Sangakkara urged the BCCI to maintain strict policies ensuring foreign players meet their IPL contractual obligations.
  • Overseas players' availability remains a persistent issue in the IPL, impacting team balance.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara has questioned the last-minute injury pull-out from England all-rounder Sam Curran and said the BCCI must continue to ensure that foreign players meet their contractual obligations throughout the Indian Premier League.

Curran had withdrawn from IPL 2026 citing a season-ending groin injury. However, he is back in action having played three games for Surrey in the T20 Blast back home.

 

Overseas players' availability has always been an issue in the IPL. This season, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins turned up for their respective teams in the second half of the competition due to niggles.

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman too has said the BCCI and foreign boards need to align better on player availability so that a team's balance is not impacted significantly.

BCCI's Existing Policy on Player Withdrawals

The BCCI already has a two-year ban in place for a foreign player who pulls out of the IPL after being bought in the auction.

Following the seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 match, the Royals' coach Sangakkara expressed his frustration over Curran's case that forced them to find a replacement in Dasun Shanaka.

"We were told that Sam Curran had a season-ending injury, but I think I saw him playing for Surrey for two games or three games now, so that was disappointing.

"We'd have loved to have had him here playing for us, but I think having got Dasun Shanaka as a replacement when we were told early, everyone should be extremely proud of themselves," said Sangakkara.

Sangakkara Calls For Tighter Player Availability Policy

Can the BCCI deal with the player availability problem more strictly?

"A proper tight policy around that is always a requirement. The BCCI has a strict policy on that. Every person goes through injuries, and if it's a serious injury, (or) a season-ending injury, of course we understand," said the head coach.

"We've had quite a few injuries. We've also had players like Adam Milne, (Shimron) Hetmyer, quite a few who've come here, not had much of a game. Lhuan-dre Pretorius is another one."

"Kwena Maphaka is another one. They've been here, they've done the hard yards, they've practised, they've carried water for the team, and they've really worked as hard as anyone else to support the team in this journey. It's really up to that individual player to decide whether they want to come or not."

"But I think the BCCI policy around it, it's very strict now, and that's the way it should continue to be very strict to make sure that contractual obligations are met properly and genuinely. Every side in the IPL will benefit from that," Sangakkara added.

Bharat Sharma in Mullanpur
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Cricket Buzz: Stewart wants IPL cut-off date after Surrey lose Curran
Cricket Buzz: Stewart wants IPL cut-off date after Surrey lose Curran
Gutted Sam Curran says IPL 2022 came 'bit too soon'
Gutted Sam Curran says IPL 2022 came 'bit too soon'
Head Coach Sangakkara Concerned By Rajasthan Royals' Conduct
Head Coach Sangakkara Concerned By Rajasthan Royals' Conduct
Sam Curran breaks silence on England ouster
Sam Curran breaks silence on England ouster
'I Wouldn't Pick Him In The Team'
'I Wouldn't Pick Him In The Team'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Triptii Dimri Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:37

Triptii Dimri Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Fans with Her Powerful Look0:38

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Fans with Her Powerful Look

Rohit Sharma Spotted with Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai Airport1:16

Rohit Sharma Spotted with Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO