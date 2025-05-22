HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Marsh's century guides LSG to huge score vs Titans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 22, 2025 22:01 IST

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Lucknow on Thursday.

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh celebrates after completing his century against Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025 match on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century came a trifle late but became the cornerstone of Lucknow Super Giants' imposing score of 235/2 against league toppers Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 match on Thursday.           

Marsh, who has already scored five half-centuries this season, was slow off the blocks but then muscled the Titans bowlers with great gusto as he hit 10 fours and as many as eight maximums in his blazing knock of 64-ball 117.

As it has been a familiar story this season, LSG looked a different batting unit with their top three batters in Marsh, Aiden Markram (36 off 24 balls) and the mercurial Nicholas Pooran (56 not out off 27 balls) belting the Titans bowling unit clad in lavender jerseys.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Pooran's fifth fifty of the season came from just 23 balls.

Marsh and Markram added 91 for the opening stand in the front 10 and with Pooran, the Australain added another 121 runs for the second wicket in just 8.3 overs to beef up their team total.

In all LSG batters hit 17 sixes -- their highest in an IPL match.

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

The best part about Marsh's batting was his cleaning hitting -- both straight and square off the wicket. After completing his hundred, the disdain with which he dispatched the back of length delivery from Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna into the stands at midwicket was an absolute treat.

If that was not enough, Marsh's eighth six came off the very next delivery as he made room shuffling slightly towards leg-stump and lofted Prasidh down the ground.

R Sai Kishore

IMAGE: R Sai Kishore celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

Marsh's century came off 56 balls and he was very severe on left-arm spinner R Sai KIshore, who has otherwise, been parsimonious in this tournament.

He was put into the stands effortlessly with equal proportion of timing and muscle.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Finally, it was left-arm medium pacer Arshad Khan, who removed Marsh, who mistimed a delivery that was judged well by Sherfane Rutherford at deep backward point.

 

Rishabh Pant (16 not out off 6 balls), who has had a torrid season till date in his brief stay, hit a straight six off Kagiso Rabada to show signs of returning to form. The brief cameo included his signature 'no look' six over fine leg off Kagiso Rabada in the final over.

