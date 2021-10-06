IPL PICS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Jason Roy gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a brisk start, scoring 44 off 38 balls, which included 5 fours, in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Jason Roy top-scored with a 38-ball 44, but Royal Challengers Bangalore produced disciplined bowling to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 141 for 7 in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

Roy shared a 58-ball 70-run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (31) to set the platform before Sunrisers lost three quick wickets for two runs in seven balls and eventually ended up with a below-par score, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer George Garton is lauded by skipper Virat Kohli after dismissing Sunrisers opener Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Harshal Patel, with three wickets for 33 runs, emerged the most successful bowler after Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl.

George Garton struck early with the wicket of Abhishek Sharma, but got only two overs to bowl, conceding 29 runs.

Daniel Christian took two wickets for 14 runs, while the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (1 for 27) and Shahbaz Ahmed (0 for 21) kept the Sunrisers batting in check with their guile.

Asked to open the innings, Abhishek smashed a four and six off Garton in the second over. He received a reprieve earlier, dropped by Mohammed Siraj in the deep, but was soon out, caught by Glen Maxwell at mid-on.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel celebrates after bowling Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

Williamson started off with a good-looking cover drive and then pulled one from Siraj for another boundary through square leg.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers takes the catch to dismiss Priyam Garg. Photograph: BCCI

The New Zealand skipper was all elegance as he played two sweetly-timed shots for two more boundaries off Garton.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz attacked the stumps, but when he erred Roy was quick to pull him through square leg.

At the end of Powerplay, the Sunrisers were 50 for 1.

The spin duo of Shahbaz and Chahal were brought on and they did not allow the batsmen an opportunity to free their arms.

IMAGE: Dan Christian celebrates after taking the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Jason Roy. Photograph: BCCI

While Roy lived dangerously, Williamson's stumps were rattled by Patel with a cutter when he tried to create room for himself and the Sunrisers were reduced to 84 for 2 in the 12th over.

Priyam Garg smashed a six off Chahal before being caught by AB de Villiers off Christian in the next over.

Five balls later, Christian pulled off a sensational catch off his own bowling to dismiss the well-set Roy.

IMAGE: Dan Christian takes the catch to dismiss Jason Holder. Photograph: BCCI

Chahal then trapped Abdul Samad in front of wicket off the first ball of the next over and the Sunrisers were reeling at 107 for 5 in 15.1 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha was next done in by a slower delivery by Patel.

Rashid Khan (7 not out) and Jason Holder (16) tried to accelerate the scoring in the last two overs before the latter fell off the last ball.