IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

April 19, 2021 22:14 IST

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, on Monday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis plays a shot during his whirlwind knock in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo made vital contributions to help Chennai Super Kings post 188 for 9 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Monday.

The South African top-scored with 33 off 17 balls as the Chennai Super Kings batsmen got starts but couldn't capitalize on them after being put in to bat.

West Indian all-rounder Bravo hit a breezy 20 not out off 8 balls in the death overs, including a huge six off the last delivery of the innings from Mustafizur Rahman, to ensure the team put up a fighting target.

Young Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with figures of 3 for 36 from four overs, while Chris Morris finished with 2 for 33 despite conceding 15 runs in his final over.

IMAGE: Chris Morris, left, celebrates with his Rajasthan Royals teammates after dismissing Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in his 200th match as CSK captain, came in to bat at No. 7 but could only score two boundaries in a 17-ball 18 before being beaten by an off-cutter from Sakariya and offering a catch to Jos Buttler.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat opened the bowling for the Royals, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got the Chennai Super Kings innings underway.

The pair could only put on 25 runs before Mustafizur Rahman, who was introduced in the fourth over, ended the partnership. A clever change of pace by the Bangladesh left-arm pacer with his fifth delivery deceived Gaikwad, who came down the track, miscued the ball to the off-side and was caught by Shivam Dube.

IMAGE: Chetan Sakariya celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu. Photograph: BCCI

Gaikwad was out for 10 off 13 balls and CSK were 25-1 after four overs.

Right-arm fast medium pacer Chris Morris them came into the attack in the sixth over and struck with his fourth delivery, having Faf du Plessis caught by Riyan Parag.

It was smart stuff from the pacer. He saw Faf backing away early and went wider, forcing the opener to stretch and reach for the ball. His fellow-South African could only slice it to Riyan Parag at sweeper cover.

Faf was out after an enterprising cameo of 33 from 17 balls and CSK were 46 for 2 after 6 overs.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo loses his bat as he plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings continued to slip as Rahul Tewatia, who was introduced into the attack in the 10th over, struck with his second delivery, dismissing Moeen Ali, caught by Riyan Parag.

Moeen was looking threatening after hitting two sixes but the right-arm leg break bowler sent down a wider googly knowing Moeen would target the leg-side boundary with the cross-batted stroke. The England all-rounder mistimed his hit and was caught by Parag at deep mid-wicket.

Moeen perished for 26 off 20 balls and the Super Kings were in a spot of bother at 79 for 3 in the tenth over.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu took CSK past the 100 mark in the 12th over with some cautious batting before the latter pulled Tewatia for a six over mid-wicket and then smashed the fifth ball straight down the ground for another six to maintain the flow of runs against the spinners.

IMAGE: Chris Morris and Sanju Samson celebrate the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

30 runs came from the next two overs as CSK put up 112 for 3 in 12. However, Chetan Sakariya returned to the attack and ended the partnership, taking the key wicket of Rayudu, who slashed at a wide delivery and was caught at sweeper cover by Parag after a quick 27 off 17 balls. CSK were 124-4 after 13.2 overs.

Sakariya dealt another huge blow three deliveries later, taking out Raina, who tried to go over the top, but hit straight to Morris at mid-off and was out after a sedate 18 from 15 balls.

A terrific over from Sakariya; he conceded just five runs and dismissed both the well-set batsmen as CSK slumped to 126-5 after 13.5 overs.

IMAGE: Sam Curran is run-out by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

It was left to two new, but seasoned batsmen in Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to see CSK through the last few overs. Dhoni scored a couple of before Sakariya returned for his fourth over to dismiss him.

Dhoni hit the first delivery through the covers for a four, but the bowler got his revenge off the next as the batsman swung hard but miscued the slower one and was caught in the covers for 18 off 17 balls. Sakaria bagged his third wicket as CSK were reduced to 148-6 in the 17th over.

Morris then dismissed Jadeja for 8 in the 19th over before Sam Curran was run-out after a scoring 13 off 6 balls, including a six, to the first ball of the final over.

CSK finished with 188 for 9, Dwayne Bravo hitting six off the last delivery to remain unbeaten on 20 off 8 balls. For the record, 61 runs were scored off the last five overs.