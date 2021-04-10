IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

April 10, 2021 21:50 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina hit three fours and four sixes in his 36-ball 54 during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina showed what Chennai Super Kings missed last season by blazing away to a 36-ball 54 in his comeback match to power the former champions to a solid 188 for 7 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Sam Curran also delighted with a breezy 34 off only 15 balls, which included our fours and two sixes, as the Suer Kings piled on the runs in the final overs, the last five yielding 52.

Asked to bat first by Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for CSK with veteran Faf du Plessis, while England's Chris Woakes sent down Delhi Capitals’s first over.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrate after Avesh Khan dismisses Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

Young pacer Avesh Khan (2/23 in 4 overs), who was preferred ahead of the experienced Umesh Yadav, provided last season's runners-up Delhi the early breakthrough, trapping du Plessis leg before wicket with a full, incoming delivery. The South African batsman had a chat with partner Gaikwad before deciding to walk back without taking the review.

Chennai were 6 for 1 after only ten balls.

Interestingly, Moeen Ali walked in at No 3, ahead of seasoned campaigner Suresh Raina, who has batted most of his career in that position for the Super Kings.

Woakes then struck with the first ball of his second over. Gaikwad looked to defend off the front foot but got the edge and Shikhar Dhawan took a good catch in the slips.

Gaikwad was out for 5 and CSK in early trouble at 6 for 2 in the third over.

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

With both openers gone, the onus was on new-man Suresh Raina and Ali to build the innings. And they went about the task admirably, taking the attack to Ravichandran, Moeen coming down to loft the spinner down the ground for the first six of the innings. He repeated the shot next ball and it was even bigger as it went into the Wankhede stands to make it two sixes in a row.

However, Ashwin had his revenge, as Moeen miscued the reverse sweep and Dhawan took another good catch, running to his right at short third-man.

Moeen was out after a good knock of 36 from 24 balls. His dismissal though was some relief for Ashwin, who was hit for 31 runs off his first 14 deliveries.

Raina, who skipped the last IPL for personal reasons, continued to attack Ashwin, pulling the last delivery of his third over for a six over mid-wicket, the third of the over. The spinner went for 18 in the over.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina is run-out by Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

CSK recovered to 71 for 3 at the halfway stage, collecting 10 runs as Ashwin finished with expensive figures of 1 for 47 in his four overs.

Raina and Ambati Rayudu then raised a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket off just 24 balls before the former hit a huge six over midwicket to bring up his fifty in some style, off 32 balls.

Raina was batting on 16 from 18 balls at one stage, but slammed 34 off the next 14 balls, including four sixes. With a half-century in his comeback game he showed what CSK missed last season.

Pacer Tom Curran checked CSK’s charge with the dismissal of Rayudu, who miscued the slower ball trying to loft it down the ground and Dhawan, at long-off, took his third catch of the innings.

Rayudu was out for 23 as the former champions slumped to 122-4 in the 14th over.

Delhi then got a lucky breakthrough as Raina was run-out following a huge misunderstanding with Ravindra Jadeja after blazing away to 54 from 36 balls. He was sent back halfway down looking for the second run as Jadeja made the late call.

IMAGE: Sam Curran hit 4 fours and 2 sixes in his 34 off only 15 balls at the end to boost Chennai Super Kings’s total considerably. Photograph: BCCI

CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked in to bat at No 7, but did not last long. He inside-edged the second delivery he faced back on to his stumps and was out for a duck.

Two quick wickets left CSK reeling on 137 for 6 in the 16th over.

However, Jadeja and Sam Curran then launched an all-out attack, resulting in Tom Curran conceding 23 runs in the 19th over.

Curran raced to 33 from 13 balls before Jadeja hit the fourth ball off Waokes in the last over for a couple of runs to bring up the 50-run stand off 26 balls.

Woakes had revenge off the last ball, bowing Curran, who tried for another big hit. Curran walked back after a cracking innings of 34 from 15 balls, while Jadeja finished unbeaten on 26 from 17 balls as CSK put up a healthy 188 for 7 in their 20 overs, having smashed 52 from the last five.