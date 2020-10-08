IPL PHOTOS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Last updated on: October 08, 2020 22:15 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow blasts one into the stands during his scintillating 97 against Kings XI Punjab in Thursday’s IPL match in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner produced a batting masterclass as SunRisers Hyderabad posted an imposing 201 for 6 against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Thursday.

Electing to bat, the two openers went on the attack from the start to put the SunRisers on course for a huge total.

However, after Warner’s dismissal, for 52 off 40 balls, in the 16th over with the 161 on the scoreboard, the complexion of their innings changed completely.

IMAGE: David Warner hits the only six in his knock of 52 off 40 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Bairstow followed the Australian back in the hut three deliveries later, after a brilliant 97 off 55 balls that included 7 fours and 6 sixes, without troubling the scorers and then Manish Pandey (1 off 2) fell to the first ball of the 17th and the SunRisers were in a spot at 161 for 3.

Thanks to an unbeaten 20 off 10 balls by Kane Williams they were able to get past the 200 mark and set a challenging chase for the Kings.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell takes the catch to dismiss David Warner. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/29) dismissed both Bairstow and Warner in the space of three balls in the 16th over before Arshdeep Singh (2/33) dismissed Pandey for 1 in the next over to trigger a brilliant turnaround.

For a team which has been leaking runs aplenty in the death overs, it was a welcome change for Kings to concede just 41 runs in the last five overs and take six wickets in the process.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi is congratulated by his Kings XI Punjab teammates after dismissing David Warner. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Bairstow was dropped on 19 in the fifth over by Kings skipper K L Rahul off the bowling of Mohammed Shami and he made them pay for it.

He was clearly the dominant partner of the opening duo, posting his fifty off 28 balls in the 10th over at the end of which SunRisers were 100 for no loss.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It was his third half-century of the season in his sixth match.

Warner reached his third fifty of the tournament in the 14th over but was out to the first ball of the 16th over after miscuing a slog-sweep into the hands of Glenn Maxwell at long-on off the bowling of Bishnoi.

Three balls later, Bairstow departed after Rahul opted to review the field umpire's decision and the third umpire ruled the England wicketkeeper batsman out LBW.