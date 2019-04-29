IPL PHOTOS: Hyderabad vs Punjab

Last updated on: April 29, 2019 22:28 IST

Images from Monday’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, in Hyderabad.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner notched his eighth 50-plus score in Friday's Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

David Warner signed off his IPL 2019 campaign in style. The dashing Australian batsman notched his eight 50-plus score of Season 12 to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 212 for six against Kings XI Punjab, in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Playing his last match of season before heading home for World Cup preparations, Warner struck a belligerent 81 off 56 balls, inclusive of seven fours and two sixes, to finish his IPL 2019 campaign with 692 runs, the highest so far in the tournament.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh appeals successfully after catching Wriddhiman Saha. Photograph: BCCI

Warner and Wriddhiman Saha (28 off 13) got Sunrisers off to a brisk start after being sent in to bat. The duo took the Kings XI bowlers to the cleaners and amassed 77 runs of the first six overs of powerplay.

Warner made his intentions clear from the onset, hitting young Arshdeep Singh for two boundaries in the opening over and then followed it up with a six over long-off in Mujeeb-Ur Rahman's next over.

Mujeeb was in for some treatment as Warner hit two more boundaries in the spinner's next over and then Saha also found the fence to bring up Sunrisers's fifty in the fourth.

IMAGE: David Warner makes his ground just before wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh whips off the bails. Photograph: BCCI

Saha then went after Mohammed Shami (2/36) and hit the pacer for a boundary and six off consecutive balls.

Saha's innings came to an end when he under-edged a Murugan Ashwin delivery to debutant Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps. He shared 78 runs off 6.2 overs with Warner for the opening stand.

Warner continued in the same vein and notched his eight fifty of the season with a boundary off Shami in the 12th over.

IMAGE: David Warner and Manish Pandey during their 82-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Then came in in-form Manish Pandey (36 off 25) and he too played a quick knock in Warner's company.

Pandey, who struck three fours and a six, added 82 off 55 balls along with Warner before Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (2/20) struck twin blows in the 16th over to remove both the set batsmen.

First, Ashwin accounted for Pandey and then two balls later dismissed Warner, caught by Mujeeb at point of what was a tired-looking shot.

Then skipper Kane Williamson (14 off 7) and Mohammad Nabi (20 off 10) also played short cameos towards the end.