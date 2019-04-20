IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

April 20, 2019 18:56 IST

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer drops Hardik Pandya's catch. Photograph: BCCI

Quinton de Kock continued his impressive run with another solid half-century as Mumbai Indians put up a decent 161 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League encounter, in Jaipur, on Saturday.

De Kock smashed 65 off 47 balls with six fours and two sixes, adding 97 runs off 68 balls for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 33 balls) that helped MI total gain a semblance of respectability.



Steve Smith, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the Royals skipper, move to introduce Shreyas Gopal early paid off. He deceived rival skipper Rohit Sharma( 5), who stepped out only to offer a return catch after failing to read a googly, in the third over of the innings.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock top scored with a quickfire 65 for Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Gopal could have got rid of de Kock off the last ball of the over but Jofra Archer dropped a difficult chance at long-on, who dropped as many as three catches.



Making most out of this reprieve de Kock helped his team reach 50-run mark in 6.5 overs.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate after Shreyas Gopal dismissed Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

He reached his own half-century off just 34 balls and his partnership with Suryakumar was broken when the latter was caught in deep off Stuart Binny in the 14th over.



A few balls later Quinton de Kock too perished, caught at long-on as Hardik Pandya and Pollard joined forces with scorboard reading 112 for three in 15 overs.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, right, at the toss with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Pollard and Hardik were both dropped by Archer, resulting in Royals ending up leaking a few quick runs at the end.



Hardik made most off the line as he smashed 23 off 15 balls before he was trapped leg before wicket by Archer, while Pollard (10) was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat.