PHOTOS: KKR crush Rajasthan to go top of IPL

Last updated on: April 07, 2019 23:06 IST

Images from Sunday night's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn ripped apart the Rajasthan Royals bowlers to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Sunday.

Narine blasted 47 from 25 balls, while Lynn slammed 50 from 32 balls as KKR raced to 140 for two in 13.5 overs in reply to Rajasthan's 139 for three, as the visitors won with 37 balls to spare.



Narine and Lynn's quickfire opening stand of 91 from 51 balls took the game away from Rajasthan, who struggled with the bat after they were put into bat.

IMAGE: Chris Lynn on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Narine was dropped on 23, while Lynn was lucky to survive after he got an inside edge on to the stumps but the bails failed to dislodge with both chances coming off pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.



Robin Uthappa hit an unbeaten 26 from 16 balls as KKR registered their fourth win of the season to jump to top of the IPL standings.

IMAGE: Steven Smith hit seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 73 off 59 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 73 to anchor Rajasthan Royals to 139 for 3.

The former Australia captain registered his first half century of this IPL season in the process after the home side was invited to bat on a tricky track.

Smith, who returned to competitive cricket last month after serving one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, hit seven fours and one six off 59 deliveries in his unbeaten knock.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals medium pacer Prasidh Krishna celebrates after trapping Ajinkya Rahane leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

He shared 72 runs in 10.4 overs with opener Jos Buttler (37 off 34 balls) for the second wicket after captain Ajinkya Rahane was out cheaply for 5 in the second over.

On a slow track at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, runs were a premium as the ball did not come on to the bat easily. The stadium was also engulfed by a sandstorm before the tie but the match started on time.

The home side was 56 for 1 at the halfway stage but stepped up the scoring rate at the back end of the innings to add 83 runs from the next 10 overs with Smith scoring the bulk of the runs.

Rajasthan Royals were immediately at the backfoot as soon as the match started as Rahane was trapped leg before by Prasidh Krishna when the scoreboard read just 5.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler hit a six and five fours in his 34-ball 37. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler hit a couple of fours in the fourth over, bowled by Krishna, but after that runs were hard to come by before one-down Smith hit another couple of boundaries in the ninth over off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Buttler hit the first six of the match off the fourth delivery of the 12th over, bowled by debutant pacer Harry Gurney (2/25), but was out the next ball while going for another big shot, with Subhman Gill taking a fine catch near the boundary ropes.

Smith got to 50 off 44 deliveries in the 15th over and after that opened up his arms in search of runs. He hit a massive six off Sunil Narine in the 18th over and a couple of boundaries in the next two to take Rajasthan Royals to a respectable total.

Ben Stokes, who shared 34 runs with Smith from 4.2 overs for the unconquered fourth wicket, was not out on 7 off 14 balls.