IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

April 03, 2019 22:53 IST

Images from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Riding on Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg, Mumbai Indians creamed 29 runs in the final over to post 170 for 5 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav compiled a half century to lay the foundation for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Before Hardik's eight-ball 25 and Kieron Pollard's seven-ball 17, Yadav stroked his way to 59 off 43 balls against the CSK attack that kept the Mumbai batsmen on a leash till the last few overs.

Yadav, who hit eight fours and a six, also put on a half century stand with Krunal Pandya (42 in 32 balls) to revive Mumbai’s floundering innings.

Towards the end, Hardik and Pollard struck big to remain unbeaten and boosted the total, the former striking three sixes and one four and the latter hitting twice over the ropes, even as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the founder of the helicopter shot, watched from behind the stumps as Hardik used it to good effect.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai had a slow start, having lost Quinton de Kock in the third over with only eight runs on the board.

The arrival of Yadav to the crease quickened the run-rate as he played handsome drives in front of the wicket on both sides off Deepak Chahar, who he hit for three fours in one over, and Shardul Thakur, who gave away three boundaries in his second over.

Thanks to the stroke-filled start by Yadav, Mumbai were 40 at the end of the powerplay. But then they lost skipper Rohit Sharma off the first ball of the eighth over, caught behind off Ravindra Jadeja for 13.

Yuvraj Singh, too, flopped, caught just inside the boundary line to leave Mumbai at 50 for three in the ninth over.

Yadav and Krunal revived the sagging innings with a stand of 62 off 49 balls for the fourth wicket.

IMAGE: Imran Tahir celebrates the wicket of Yuvraj Singh. Photograph: BCCI

The latter struck two successive fours off Mohit Sharma to push up the run rate but was lucky to be let off at 17 off Dwayne Bravo in the 13th over.

Krunal successfully reviewed a leg before decision given against him off Shardul Thakur after adding a run to his score.

Emboldened, the left-hander lofted Tahir over long-on for the first six of the innings, in the 15th over, at the end of which Mumbai were 93 for three.

Krunal was finally caught at long-off, miscuing while trying to hit Mohit for the third four in the 17th over. He struck five fours and a six in his 32-ball knock.