IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai vs Hyderabad

May 02, 2019 22:22 IST

Images from Thursday’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Opener Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 69 off 58 balls was the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians's total in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers dished out a clinical performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 162 for 5 in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Needing a victory to stay in the race for a play-offs berth, the Sunrisers bowlers, led by pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3-42), pegged Mumbai back after Rohit Sharma decided to bat first.

He was ably supported by the Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan (0-21) and Mohammed Nabi (1-24) and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (1-29).

For Mumbai, only South African Quinton De Kock made a noteworthy contribution, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 58 balls in a lone battle.

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

A late cameo from Krunal Pandya (9 not out off 3 balls) ensured Mumbai at least crossed the 160-run mark.

De Kock, who hammered six fours and two sixes in his 58 ball-knock on a difficult Wankhede track, lacked support from the other end.

The left-handed batsman, who opened the innings, made his intentions clear in the fourth over by hammering Bhuvaneshwar for two fours. He and Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 17 balls, 3x4, 1x6) rallied the Mumbai innings with a 54-run stand for the second wicket after a well-settled Rohit Sharma (24; 5x4) departed in the sixth over.

Rohit and De Kock added 36 runs for the first wicket, in which Rohit hit five fours. But leg-spinner Rashid Khan put the brakes on Mumbai's scoring as he conceded just a single in the fifth over.

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar takes the catch on the boundary to dismiss Evin Lewis. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar gave Khaleel his second wicket, offering an easy catch to Rashid Khan in the 12th over.

Thereafter Mumbai suffered a middle-order collapse as Evin Lewis (1) and Hardik Pandya (18 off 10 balls) fell in quick succession.

Even the hard-hitting West Indian Kieron Pollard (10) was unable to display his usual attacking game.