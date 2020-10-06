PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Last updated on: October 06, 2020 22:27 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians to a huge total, finishing unbeaten on 79 off 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals, in Tuesday’s IPL match, in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians’s fightback with an unbeaten, career-best 79 from 47 balls, to enable the defending champions post a huge 193-4 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Coming in after the fall of Quinton de Kock (23) and Rohit Sharma (35) in the tenth over, he blasted 11 fours and two sixes to put Mumbai Indians in a strong position.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He was well-supported by Hardik Pandya, who scored 30 from 19 balls, in the final overs. The pair put on an unbroken stand of 75 from 38 balls for the fifth wicket, garnering 51 runs from the last three overs.

Shreyas Gopal was Rajasthan Royals's most economical bowler, with figures of 2 for 28 from his four overs.

Jofra Archer also bowled a tidy spell, conceding 34 runs in his fours, including the wicket of Krunal Pandya (12). Kartik Tyagi accounted for the other wicket, dismissing de Kock in the fifth over.

IMAGE: Shreyas Gopal celebrates dismissing Ishan Kishan before he opened his account. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opting to bat, openers Rohit (35 off 23) and De Kock (23 off 15 balls) put up a brisk 49-run stand before Tyagi struck in his first over in the IPL, taking the key wicket of de Kock, to check Mumbai's early charge.

The South African top edged the pull shot and the ball went high on the leg side for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to complete an easy catch.

Yadav, at the other end, smashed Tyagi for three boundaries in the ninth over. However, leggie Shreyas Gopal (2/28) struck twice in as many balls, removing Rohit and Ishan Kishan (0) to leave Mumbai in a spot at 88 for three in the 10th over.

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

While Rohit offered a sitter to Rahul Tewatia at long-on, Sanju Samson took a running catch at extra-cover to send Kishan back before he could open his account.

Yadav though kept his cool and played his shots, scoring successive boundaries off Gopal in the 12th over.

Mumbai Indians were reduced then to 117 for four, after Krunal fell cheaply, but Yadav launched into the Rajasthan attack. He was particularly brutal on Tom Curran (0/33) in the 18th over that went for 19 runs.

His unbeaten knock comprised 11 fours and two sixes.