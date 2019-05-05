IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai vs Kolkata

Images from Sunday’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mumbai.
Andre Russell failed to deliver when it mattered the most as Kolkata Knight Riders put up a sub-par 133 for 7 in their 'do-or die' IPL game against Mumbai Indians, in Mumbai, on Sunday.
KKR's top run-scorer in Season 12 of the Indian Premier League, Russell (510 from 13 innings) was dismissed for a first ball duck as the visiting side frittered away a good start and posted a modest total after being sent in to bat.
Openers Chris Lynn (41 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (9 off 16 balls) put on 49 runs together in 6.1 overs but KKR suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai’s bowlers made a splendid comeback.
It was left to Robin Uthappa (40 off 47 balls) and Nitish Rana (26 off 13 balls) to stitch a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket to take KKR past the 120-run mark.
Lasith Malinga (3/35), Hardik Pandya (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/31) were the main wicket-takers for the home side.
Lynn and Gill started slowly before playing their big shots. Lynn hammered veteran Malinga for a four and a six in the fourth over as KKR garnered 13 runs of it.
There was no stopping Lynn as he struck two towering sixes off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the sixth over and KKR finished the Powerplay at 49/0.
However, Hardik brought the home side back into the match by removing both the openers in quick succession.
While he trapped Gill in front of the wicket in the seventh over, he sent back a dangerous Lynn in the ninth over, caught by Quinton De Kock, as Kolkata slumped to 56/2.
KKR could fetch only 12 runs in five overs and were struggling at 61/2 after 11 overs. McClenaghan bowled a maiden over as Robin Uthappa struggled to score.
And in the 13th over, Malinga dealt KKR a double blow by removing skipper Dinesh Karthik (3 off 9 balls) and the in-form Russell (0 off 1 ball), who gloved to keeper de Kock.
KKR were 73/4 and they never recovered from there.
