IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai vs Kolkata

May 05, 2019 23:05 IST

Images from Sunday’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Opener Chris Lynn gave Kolkata Knight Riders solid start, scoring 41 off 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell failed to deliver when it mattered the most as Kolkata Knight Riders put up a sub-par 133 for 7 in their 'do-or die' IPL game against Mumbai Indians, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

KKR's top run-scorer in Season 12 of the Indian Premier League, Russell (510 from 13 innings) was dismissed for a first ball duck as the visiting side frittered away a good start and posted a modest total after being sent in to bat.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Chris Lynn (41 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (9 off 16 balls) put on 49 runs together in 6.1 overs but KKR suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai’s bowlers made a splendid comeback.

It was left to Robin Uthappa (40 off 47 balls) and Nitish Rana (26 off 13 balls) to stitch a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket to take KKR past the 120-run mark.

Lasith Malinga (3/35), Hardik Pandya (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/31) were the main wicket-takers for the home side.

Lynn and Gill started slowly before playing their big shots. Lynn hammered veteran Malinga for a four and a six in the fourth over as KKR garnered 13 runs of it.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa ground out 40 off 47 balls. Photograph: BCCI

There was no stopping Lynn as he struck two towering sixes off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the sixth over and KKR finished the Powerplay at 49/0.

However, Hardik brought the home side back into the match by removing both the openers in quick succession.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock catches Chris Lynn. Photograph: BCCI

While he trapped Gill in front of the wicket in the seventh over, he sent back a dangerous Lynn in the ninth over, caught by Quinton De Kock, as Kolkata slumped to 56/2.

KKR could fetch only 12 runs in five overs and were struggling at 61/2 after 11 overs. McClenaghan bowled a maiden over as Robin Uthappa struggled to score.

And in the 13th over, Malinga dealt KKR a double blow by removing skipper Dinesh Karthik (3 off 9 balls) and the in-form Russell (0 off 1 ball), who gloved to keeper de Kock.

KKR were 73/4 and they never recovered from there.