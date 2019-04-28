IPL PHOTOS: Delhi vs Bangalore

April 28, 2019 18:58 IST

IMAGES from Sunday's IPL match played between Delhi and Bangalore in New Delhi

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan gave Delhi a swift start and made another half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Half centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer's coupled with late cameos from Sherfane Rutherford and Axar Patel powered Delhi Capitals to 187/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match in New Delhi on Sunday.

Keeping in mind the extremely dry nature of the wicket, Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer opted to bat first.

The openers began the Delhi innings on a steady note. Shikhar Dhawan sliced Umesh Yadav over cover point to hit the first boundary for his team. Shaw also hit four boundaries and looked in dangerous form but couldn't capitalise on his good start and perished for 18 in the fourth over with Yadav providing the first breakthrough for the visitors.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates on dismissing Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Iyer then came in and gave Dhawan good support at the other end. His innings of 52 was laced with two fours and three sixes.

At the other end, Dhawan (50 off 37-balls) continued hitting boundaries at regular intervals to the delight of the home fans. The home team reached to 88/1 at the halfway mark. The duo shared a 68-run stand and looked to set a huge target.

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford struck 28 off 13 balls late in the innings to take Delhi past 180. Photograph: BCCI

However, there was a shift in momentum as Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the pick of the bowlers, dismissed Dhawan as he tried to reach out and sweep the ball in the 13th over. The spinner then dismissed danger man Rishabh Pant for 7 in his next over.

Delhi then lost wickets of Iyer and Colin Ingram (11) in quick succession and were struggling at 141 for 5 before Rutherford (28 off 13 balls) and Patel (16 off 9) walked in to share a 46-run partnership with 20 runs coming off the last over.