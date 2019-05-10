IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 10, 2019 22:35 IST

Images from the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League in Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo celebrates after picking up the wicket of Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 147 for nine in the IPL Qualifier 2 match.

Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep Delhi in check after the champions had elected to bowl.



Delhi made a shaky start with Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (18 off 14) adding 21 runs in 2.3 overs before the former was trapped leg before wicket by pacer Chahar.



Shaw's dismissal opened the floodgates as Delhi lost three wickets in quick time to slump to 75 for four in 11.3 overs.

IMAGE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, successfully reviews for Prithvi Shaw's wicket, who was trapped leg before wicket by Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI

Dhawan was the next to depart, caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Harbhajan before Colin Munro (27) was caught by at deep midwicket off Jadeja as the South African went for a slog sweep.



Skipper Shreyas Iyer (13 of 18) tried to anchor the innings but he too fell while going for a big shot, caught by Suresh Raina off Imran Tahir in the 12th over.



To make matters worse for Delhi, new man in Axar Patel departed in the next over, hitting a short delivery of Bravo straight to Tahir at third man.



Rishabh Pant (38 off 25) and Sherfane Rutherford (10) shared 22 runs for the sixth wicket but CSK didn't allow the Delhi outfit to get any momentum, picking up wickets at regular intervals to rattle their innings.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Rutherford became Harbhajan's second victim, followed by Keemo Paul who was cleaned up by Bravo's perfect yorker in the 18th over.



The onus was on hard-hitting Pant to take Delhi to a challenging total but he too failed to cope up with the pressure, caught by Bravo at long-on off Chahar.



Towards the end, Amit Mishra (6 not out) and Ishant Sharma (10 not out off 3 balls) used their long handles to great effect and struck some lusty blows to take the Delhi side close to the 150-run mark.