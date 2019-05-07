IPL PHOTOS: Chennai vs Mumbai

Last updated on: May 07, 2019 22:07 IST

Images from Tuesday’s IPL Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu led Chennai Super Kings’s recovery with an unbeaten 42 off 37 balls in the IPL Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to launch a brutal assault on a sluggish pitch but did enough in the company of Ambati Rayudu to propel Chennai Super Kings to 131 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the first IPL Qualifier, in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Chennai’s total was built largely on a fifth-wicket stand of 66 off 48 balls between Dhoni (37 not out off 29 balls) and Rayudu (42 not off off 37 balls) when the other batsmen found the going tough.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed why he is still a force to reckon with during his unbeaten 37 off 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Dhoni smashed Lasith Malinga for two huge sixes in the penultimate over to provide impetus to their innings, which was stymied by the Mumbai Indians bowlers, especially the spinners.

Mumbai’s leg-spinner Rahul Chahar continued his impressive season, with a superb spell of 2 for 14 in his quota of four overs. He kept the batsmen on a tight leash with turn and bounce.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar celebrates after dismissing Murali Vijay. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai had a bad start, losing three wickets in the Powerplay, as Mumbai’s skipper Rohit Sharma used five different bowlers in the first five overs.

The visiting team kept things under control in the Powerplay, restricting Chennai to 32 runs while bagging three wickets.

At the half-way stage, the Super Kings barely managed to reach 50, which was a sign of their struggles.

Faf du Plessis (6) got one from Rahul that bounced a bit more and his cut went straight to substitute fielder Anmolpreet Singh at backward point.

Suresh Raina's (5) attempt to slog Jayant Yadav resulted in a skier, which the bowler took with ease.

IMAGE: Jayant Yadav celebrates after dismissing Suresh Raina caught and bowled. Photograph: BCCI

Shane Watson, who struggled for form, played a trademark pull off Jasprit Bumrah, but fell going for a big hit off Krunal Pandya, taken brilliantly by Jayant Yadav running backwards from his mid-on position.

Murali Vijay attempted to consolidate in Watson's company and succeeded to an extent, before being stumped by Quinton de Kock off Rahul Chahar for 26 (26 balls, 3x4).

Dhoni hit the first six of the match in the 14th over, lofting Jayant (1/25 in 3 overs) over long-on. Rayudu hit three fours and a six and concentrated on taking the singles and doubles with boundaries hard to come by.