IPL PHOTOS: Chennai vs Delhi

Last updated on: May 01, 2019 22:24 IST

Images from Wednesday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina rallied Chennai Super Kings with a fighting 59 off 37 balls in Wednesday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina struck a fighting half-century before Mahendra Singh Dhoni provided a late push with an unbeaten 44 as Chennai Super Kings overcame a slow start to post a fighting 179 for four against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

Raina (59) and Faf du Plessis (39) added 83 runs for the second wicket to revive the innings after Delhi Capitals’s bowlers produced tight spells upfront.

Later, skipper Dhoni, who returned to the side after recovering from a bout of fever, and Ravindra Jadeja added some quick runs to provide a late flourish to the innings.

Dhoni hit an unbeaten 44 off 22 balls, inclusive of four fours and three sixes, while Jadeja smashed 25 off 10, which was studded with two sixes.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 44 off 22 balls, inclusive of four fours and three sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Dhoni creamed off 20 runs from Kiwi pacer Trent Boult's final over, hitting two sixes and four.

This was after Boult and left-arm spinner Jagdeesha Suchith (2/28) had straight-jacketed the Chennai batsmen after electing bowl.

Boult, swinging the ball, and Suchith, accurate with his line and length, gave away just seven runs in the first four overs.

Shane Watson could not open his account even after facing eight balls. In desperation, the Australian swung his arms but only to find a fielder near the boundary.

IMAGE: Chris Morris takes a return catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

IPL veteran Raina added some pace to the CSK innings with a flurry of . He and Du Plessis moved the ball around and scored boundaries when they got a chance.

The first six of the innings was hit in the 13th over when Du Plessis dispatched a full delivery from Sherfane Rutherford over extra cover. The South African repeated the act when Axar Patel operated soon after.

IMAGE: Jagadeesha Suchith is congratulated by his Delhi Capitals teammates after dismissing Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI

However, the left-arm spinner had revenge off the next delivery when the Proteas batsman attempted another big shot.

Raina too departed in the next over, Suchith having him caught at point, but not before hitting the spinner for two fours and a six.

Dhoni then led the side to fighting total.