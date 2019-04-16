IPL PHOTOS: All-round Ashwin lifts Kings XI to victory

April 16, 2019 23:52 IST

Images from the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin's superb all-round showing helped Kings XI Punjab outclass Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs, in the IPL match, in Mohali on Tuesday.



Ashwin scored a quickfire cameo with the bat, hitting 17 from four balls, which proved instrumental as it lifted Punjab to 182 for six after they were put into bat.

Ashwin then led the way with the ball, taking two for 24 as Rajasthan struggled in the middle overs and finished on 170 for seven.



For Punjab, Rahul started off slowly before he cut loose to hit 50 from 47 balls, putting on 85 runs for the third wicket with David Miller (40).

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan never got going after the early departure of Jos Buttler (23), who was dismissed by debutant Arshdeep Singh.



Rahul Tripathi was unable to get going as he made 50 from 45 balls, while Ajinkya Rahane also failed to get the boundaries against the spinners as he struggled for a painstaking 26 from 21 balls.



Stuart Binny hit a quickfire 33 not out from 11 balls, but it was too late at the end for the visitors.



Earlier, opener Rahul recovered after a slow start to post a 47-ball 52 studded with three fours and two sixes. He was ably supported by David Miller (40 off 27) as the duo shared a 85-run stand to lay the foundation.

IMAGE: KL Rahul continued his good form as he hit a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin then blasted a four-ball 17 in the last over as KXIP posted a good total on board.



Pacer Jofra Archer (3/15) returned with an exceptional three-wicket haul to emerge as the best bowler for the Royals.



Invited to bat, opener Gayle (30) smashed Jaydev Unadkat for a couple of sixes in the second over, before blasting Dhawal Kulkarni for a four and a six in the fifth over.



Archer then had him caught behind by Sanju Samson in the sixth over as KXIP were 39 for one in the first powerplay overs.



Playing his first IPL game this season, New Zealand's Ish Sodhi was then introduced into the attack and Mayank Agarwal (26 off 12) clobbered him for a six in the fourth ball.



Agarwal then picked up a four and a six off Shreyas Gopal before Sodhi returned to remove him. Trying to play a slog sweep, Agarwal was caught by Archer at long-on.



Having started off cautiously, Rahul tried to steady the ship with Miller, who came into the side due to the last-minute ankle injury of Moises Henriques.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

The duo took singles and twos before Rahul finally scored his first boundary when he lifted a Unadkat delivery across the mid-off region.



In the 14th over, Rahul and Miller exploded after bringing up the hundred for KXIP. The duo amassed 19 runs off Sodhi's over, his last, with Rahul smoking a massive six over square leg and Miller thumping one over long-off.



The two batsmen piled up 20 runs in the next over with Rahul hitting an inside-out shot over cover for a six and a four off Unadkat, and Miller disposing a full toss over midwicket for another maximum.



Archer dismissed Miller on a no-ball before Rahul sent one across the mid-off area to complete his fifty in 45 balls.



Rahul perished early in the 18th over off Unadkat and Archer then bowled a superb over, removing Nicholas Pooran (5) and Mandeep Singh (0). Miller too was sent packing early in the 20th over by Kulkarni.



Ashwin then smashed a four and successive sixes in the last two balls to put KXIP in a strong position.