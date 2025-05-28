Pant, LSG fined for slower over rate against RCB

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants players acknowledge the fans at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket stadium, in Lucknow, after their concluding match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his team's defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The rest of the playing eleven, including the Impact Player, were handed a penalty of Rs 12 lakh for the breach.

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 30 Lakh," read a statement from the IPL.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Hosts LSG went down by six wickets despite Pant's magnificent 118 not out off 61 balls.

The victory helped RCB advance to Qualifier 1, in which they will take on Punjab Kings at Mullanpur (Chandigarh) on Thursday.