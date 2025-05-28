HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pant, LSG fined for slower over rate against RCB

Pant, LSG fined for slower over rate against RCB

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 10:32 IST

x

Lucknow Super Giants players acknowledge the fans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, after their concluding match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants players acknowledge the fans at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket stadium, in Lucknow, after their concluding match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his team's defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The rest of the playing eleven, including the Impact Player, were handed a penalty of Rs 12 lakh for the breach.

 

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 30 Lakh," read a statement from the IPL.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Hosts LSG went down by six wickets despite Pant's magnificent 118 not out off 61 balls.

The victory helped RCB advance to Qualifier 1, in which they will take on Punjab Kings at Mullanpur (Chandigarh) on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: RCB seal top-two spot; Pant ton goes in vain
IPL PIX: RCB seal top-two spot; Pant ton goes in vain
Jitesh Sharma Takes RCB Closer To Title
Jitesh Sharma Takes RCB Closer To Title
RCB make IPL history: First to win every away game!
RCB make IPL history: First to win every away game!
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
Want to switch off.. Pant reflects on poor season
"Want to switch off.." Pant reflects on poor season

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 2

Essential Sunscreen Facts: What You Need To Know

webstory image 3

The Original Names Of Indian Cities Or Towns

VIDEOS

Sadhvi Ritambhara receives the Padma Bhushan from President for social work0:44

Sadhvi Ritambhara receives the Padma Bhushan from...

'Will never let politics override national security': Abhishek in S'pore3:13

'Will never let politics override national security':...

Sara Tendulkar simply looks pretty in black gown1:04

Sara Tendulkar simply looks pretty in black gown

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD