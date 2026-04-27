Krunal Pandya recalls Virat Kohli's emotional night in RCB glory

'The fans deserved this trophy more than anybody else, and obviously, Virat as well.'

IMAGE: An emotional Virat Kohli in tears after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title, in Ahmedabad, on June 3, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Krunal Pandya calls RCB's maiden IPL title win emotional and praises Virat Kohli and fans.

Watching Kohli cry after the triumph was an emotional moment for everyone.

Winning title with RCB is one of Krunal's top moments in his cricketing journey.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has described the team’s IPL 2025 title win as one of the most emotional moments of his career.

Dedicating the victory to RCB fans and former captain Virat Kohli, the spin-bowling all-rounder said the long-awaited trophy meant the most to Kohli and the RCB fanbase, who supported the team for years.

RCB won their first IPL title after 18 years, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, 2025. Chasing 191, Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, could manage 184/7 in 20 overs.

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Tears and cheers after a long wait

Speaking on JioStar's 'The Krunal Pandya Experience', Krunal, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, said watching Kohli break down in tears after the win will remain etched in his memory.

"The ones who deserved it the most are Virat Kohli and the RCB fans. Virat has been an integral part of RCB from the first season. So, to win it and see him get emotional was special. Watching him cry was an emotional moment for everyone," Krunal said.

He also spoke about the strong support from fans throughout the season and recalled the promise he had made during the campaign that the team would win the trophy for them.

"The love people have for RCB is incredible. That day, I said on the mic that whatever happens, we must win the trophy for the fans."

According to Krunal, fulfilling that promise made the victory more meaningful. "I am glad I said it and that we were able to deliver in the final. The fans deserved this trophy more than anybody else, and obviously, Virat as well."

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Krunal highlights personal growth and family support

Calling the season one of the best of his career, Krunal added that while playing for India remains his top priority, winning the IPL with RCB ranks among his biggest achievements.

"Playing for the country is number one for me, but winning for RCB after 18 years and having my best season while contributing well has to be one of my top moments."

The 35-year-old southpaw, who has featured in 19 T20Is and ODIs for India, said he has grown as a player over time but remains the same at heart. He credited his parents and family for keeping him grounded, saying success has made him more humble.

"I have changed over a period of time, for the better. As you go through the journey, you learn. A lot of credit goes to my parents and the upbringing they gave me. But as a human being, who I am, has remained the same. I love cricket, still as excited and passionate to play. I have always been a family man. I love my family, kids, and my wife, who has played an integral part," he added.

Bought by RCB for Rs 5.75 crore (Rs 57.5 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Krunal played a key role with both bat and ball, scoring 109 runs and scalping 17 wickets, including 2/17 in four overs in the final, where he was named Player of the Match.

In the ongoing season, defending champions RCB are placed second on the table with 10 points from seven games.

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