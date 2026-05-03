KKR trolled for Manish Pandey comeback in 2026

Manish Pandey's return to Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026 has triggered a wave of fan reactions, questioning KKR's team selection strategy and the balance between experience and youth.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey's inclusion in KKR's IPL 2026 squad has sparked debate among fans. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Some fans question if KKR are relying too heavily on experienced players like Manish Pandey.

The selection raises concerns about opportunities for emerging talents like Tejasvi and Sarthak.

Pandey joins a select group of players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to feature in all 19 IPL seasons.

Fans are eager to see if Pandey's performance justifies his inclusion in the KKR playing XI.

KKR’s team selection has set social media buzzing, with plenty of fans raising eyebrows over Manish Pandey’s return in IPL 2026. There’s been a flood of reactions pointing out how his name has been everywhere — promos, posters, campaigns — but not so much in the playing XI until now.

Fan Reactions to Pandey's KKR Comeback

A section of fans have taken a sarcastic tone, calling it a “throwback move” and joking that KKR are going back to an old formula instead of trusting younger players. Some have even labelled the franchise a tough place for emerging talent, especially with names like Tejasvi and Sarthak still waiting for their chances.

Questions Over KKR's Team Strategy

Questions are also being asked about the bigger picture. With Ajinkya Rahane leading and Pandey back in the side, fans are wondering whether KKR are looking ahead or leaning a bit too much on experience. At 37, Pandey’s inclusion has clearly split opinion — some value what he brings, while others feel it’s a step backwards.

Pandey's Milestone and Fan Expectations

That said, there’s still respect for the milestone he’s reached, joining the rare group of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who’ve featured across all 19 IPL seasons. But for many fans, sentiment alone isn’t enough — they want to see performances justify the call.