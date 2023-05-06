News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Little on Ireland duty; will miss GT's next few games

Little on Ireland duty; will miss GT's next few games

May 06, 2023 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joshua Little

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Joshua Little has been named in Ireland's squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh, which starts on May 9. Photograph: BCCI

Ireland pacer Joshua Little will miss defending champions Gujarat Titans' next few games as he has returned home for national duty.

The left-arm pacer has been named in Ireland's squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh, which starts on May 9.

 

He flew back home after Gujarat's thumping nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

"We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series," Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket at Gujarat Titans, said.

Little will, however, travel back to India to join the Gujarat Titans squad after the third ODI against Bangladesh on May 14.

The defending champions take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, followed by Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 12 and 15 respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Not good enough: Samson after RR's crushing defeat
Not good enough: Samson after RR's crushing defeat
Top Performers: Afghan duo spin a web, Hardik sizzles
Top Performers: Afghan duo spin a web, Hardik sizzles
Turning Point: Jaiswal's runout seals RR's fate
Turning Point: Jaiswal's runout seals RR's fate
Army grounds Dhruv chopper fleet following JK crash
Army grounds Dhruv chopper fleet following JK crash
Will Sunrisers hand Royals third straight defeat?
Will Sunrisers hand Royals third straight defeat?
54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal valley peaceful
54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal valley peaceful
BJP candidate planning to kill Kharge, family: Cong
BJP candidate planning to kill Kharge, family: Cong

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

What's Sachin Tedulkar doing in a village?

What's Sachin Tedulkar doing in a village?

Brothers in battle as Hardik's GT meets Krunal's LSG

Brothers in battle as Hardik's GT meets Krunal's LSG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances