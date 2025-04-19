HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jansen lauds skipper Iyer after Punjab Kings whip RCB

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 19, 2025 08:19 IST

Punjab Kings pacer Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after dismissing Manoj Bhandage in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Friday.

Marco Jansen led a clinical bowling performance as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in a rain-shortened IPL match in Bengaluru on Friday.

With the match reduced to 14 overs-a-side, the Punjab bowlers made most of the conditions, executing their plans with precision to restrict RCB just 95 for 9.

Jansen was the pick of them, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 10 from three overs.

 

The tall left-arm South Africa pacer utilized the extra pace and bounce on offer to keep the RCB batters under constant pressure.

After the match, he expressed satisfaction with the performance, saying, “Feels really good. There was a bit of pace and bounce, which all fast bowlers enjoy. Everyone has a role to play, and for me whatever I need to do, I try and do that to the best of my ability."

He also lauded captain Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.

“Iyer is very clear on the field. We have some great discussions during training, which makes things a lot easier for us.”

Thanks to the disciplined bowling, Punjab Kings never allowed RCB to build any momentum throughout the innings.

In the run-chase, youngster Nehal Wadhera held his nerve and scored a composed unbeaten 33 off 19 balls to steer Punjab Kings to a comfortable victory as they finished with 98 for 5 in 12.1 overs.

