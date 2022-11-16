News
Jaffer back in Punjab Kings dugout as batting coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
Last updated on: November 16, 2022 23:56 IST
Wasim Jaffer

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

 

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, he will return to the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you have been waiting for), introducing our  Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
IPL 2023: Will franchises vie for Mayank at auction?
Delhi likely to host crucial India-Aus Test next year
SRH will always be very special to me: Williamson
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
Tension in K'taka town over religious conversion
Barca's Lewandowski to serve three-game ban post WC
PIO MP initiates Bhopal gas leak debate in UK parl

