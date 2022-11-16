Jaffer back in Punjab Kings dugout as batting coach

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, he will return to the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you have been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.