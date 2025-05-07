'It is a crime!': Hardik Pandya, on his no-ball fiasco

'Catches did not really cost us, but the no-balls.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya bowled 11 deliveries while completing the eighth over, conceding 18 runs, which included a four and a six, during the IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya classified the no-balls that he and his fellow-bowlers sent down as a "crime" in the aftermath of the three-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans via the DLS method in a pulsating IPL encounter at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday.

Rain tried to cool things down in Mumbai's favour as the hosts stood five runs ahead in DLS, as it rained cats and dogs after the 18th over. While Mumbai Indians relaxed in the dressing room, the Titans were raring to go when the opportunity presented itself. In the end, the weather gods left enough on the clock to allow a one-over contest and settle the winner in the nervy fixture.

GT needed 15 runs off the final six deliveries, and Mumbai had only four fielders outside the inner ring after being penalised for slow over-rate.

Deepak Chahar was handed the responsibility of seeing off the fixture. He conceded a four and then a towering maximum to bring the equation down to five runs off three balls. He allowed nerves to get the better of him and bowled a no-ball, which saw the momentum go GT's way.

Apart from Deepak's ill-timed no-ball, Hardik was the culprit of crossing the white line twice in his 11-ball eighth over.

Besides their no-ball fiasco, Mumbai Indians were guilty of dropping Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill off the second delivery of the 12th over.

Gill toed his shot off Ashwani Kumar, and Tilak Varma sprinted towards the landing zone, only to floor the opportunity.

Hardik reflected on the close calls after the gripping affair which brought an end to their six-match winning streak.

"Catches did not really cost us, but the no-balls. With my no-balls and even the last no-ball, in my eyes in T20s, it is a crime and more often than not; it bites you. But I am really happy with the boys for giving their 120 per cent, ensuring we were in the game and not giving up," he said

Mumbai put up a spirited bowling display after a shambolic run with the bat. Their top-stars floundered, but Will Jacks (53), Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Corbin Bosch's (27) power-packed performance, riddled with luck, propelled them to 155 for 8.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowled in tandem and pulled the game back for MI. Bumrah cleaned up Gill and Shahrukh Khan, while the seasoned Kiwi left-armer pinned Sherfane Rutherford in front of the stumps.

Hardik acknowledged that his side fell 20 to 30 runs short of putting up a competitive total, but sang a verse in the praise of his bowlers for their valiant display.

“Yes, definitely (tough way to go down). We fought well with the total we had. Most of the time we were out of the game, but we pushed as a group. It was a game of margins.

"It was definitely not a 150-wicket. It was a 175-wicket. We were short in batting by 20-25 or maybe 30 runs if we had batted well. Credit to the bowlers. They kept fighting, and we could not finish the job," he added.

The entire fixture was clouded with halts due to constant intervention of rain. Hardik acknowledged that the constant stoppages weren't ideal but they had to get on with the game.

"The ground, in the first innings, was not wet, but post that throughout the ball kept getting wetter. Not sure if it helped us or not, it was difficult. Rain kept coming in; not ideal to have stoppages and start again. But the game goes on. We had to play a game (in the end), and we definitely did."